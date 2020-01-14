Crews fighting house fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a house fire in Bountiful Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from South Davis Metro Fire at 3:20 p.m. said the incident is in the area of 340 S. 350 West in Bountiful and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

It’s not clear at this early stage whether anyone has been injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

