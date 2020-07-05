Crews fighting residential fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are fighting a residential fire in Millcreek Sunday afternoon.

The fire originated in the garage of the home in the area of 3381 S. 3175 East, said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority at 1:15 p.m. A camper in the garage is fully involved, the tweet said, and the roof of the carport has partially collapsed. Crews are attempting to stop the fire spreading to the structure.

Firefighters are in defensive mode and battling the blaze from the exterior, the tweet said.

At this early stage it’s not known if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.