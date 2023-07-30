Crews contain small wildfire in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews quickly contained a quarter-acre wildfire near the Rock Canyon campground in Utah County.

The Rock Canyon Fire started Sunday on the south side of the Dry Fork trail, state wildfire officials said.

Utah Fire Info announced 100% containment at 4:50 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Engine crew still on scene mopping up hot spots,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media.

