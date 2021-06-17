Crews from 4 agencies knock down Utah County fire

PROVO, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple fire agencies in Utah County responded to a brush fire Wednesday evening in Provo.

The fire was called in at about 5:07 p.m., Provo Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Jeanie Atherton told Gephardt Daily. Crews responded to the area east of 1440 South and South State Street.

“It’s an area where some old equipment is stored, in an area of some overgrown brush,” Atherton said.

“There are no structures that were right in that area, but there is a residential apartment building to the south that we did evacuate, just to be safe.”

Additional agencies that responded were Springville Fire, Spanish Fork Fire, Utah County Fire, and Orem Fire.

Atherton told Gephardt Daily at 8:30 p.m. the fire was out.

“It’s completely under control,” she said. “We will be mopping up hot spots. There were some large trees, so there are going to be some hot spots. We will take some trees down because they are burned out and dangerous.”

Apartment residents have been allowed to return, she said. Fire crews will be active on the scene for at least a few more hours, Atherton said, and will keep a watch on the site for hours after that.

“There were no injuries of firefighters or residents,” she said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The department thanked other agencies in a 6:54 p.m. Facebook post:

“Huge thanks to Springville Fire, Spanish Fork Fire, Utah County Fire, and Orem Fire! We appreciate your help!”