Crews from 5 agencies battle house fire in Roy

ROY, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Roy Fire & Rescue, Weber Fire District, and fire departments from Clinton, Ogden and Hill Air Force Base battled a residential fire Saturday evening in Roy.

Crews were called to the scene, in the area of 5500 South and 3200 East, at 6:23 p.m., Roy Battalion Chief Jake Rast told Gephardt Daily.

“Crews arrived to find a multi-level single family dwelling with flames showing at the back side of the house and through the roof,” Rast said. “They got the fire under control at 7:42, the dispatch notes show.”

No injuries were reported, he said, and no pets were involved. The family was displaced, but Rast didn’t know how many people lived in the residence. There is no damage estimate available yet, and the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed.

Rast said there was a barbecue located in the back area that burned, “but the fire’s cause is still under investigation.”