Crews from 5 agencies respond to fully involved house fire in Roy

ROY, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Roy Fire & Rescue and multiple other agencies battled a blaze Saturday morning at a house under renovation.

First responders were paged to the Roy residence at 5:10 a.m. and found the structure with its roof on fire.

“Roy Police arrived first on scene and determined the home was vacant and under renovation,” the Roy Fire & Rescue statement says. “First arriving company Engine 32 arrived at 05:16 and found the home to be fully involved on both floors.

“Crews pulled a line to the front of the structure to perform suppression measures with the assistance of other mutual aid departments. One adjacent home was damaged due to the heat. The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries caused by the fire.”

Agencies and assets responding to the scene were Roy Fire Department, with engine 32, ladder 31, rescue 31, ambulance 31, chief 31 and chief 32; Clinton City Fire Department, with truck 21 and ambulance 21; Hill AFB Fire & Emergency Services, with battalion 112 and engine 102; Weber Fire District, with engine 63 and ambulance 66; and the Roy City Police Department.