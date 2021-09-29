Crews from multiple agencies battle fire in 2 detached garages in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies battled a fire in two detached garages in Lehi Tuesday afternoon.

Some 40 firefighters from Lehi, Lone Peak, American Fork, and Saratoga Springs Fire Departments responded to the fire in the area of at 687 N. 100 East at approximately 2:40 p.m., Lehi Battalion Chief Shad Hatfield told Gephardt Daily.

“We had two detached garages behind a residence, they were fully engulfed with flames, we had strong winds that made firefighting very difficult,” Hatfield said. “Crews were able to make a great attack on the fire and keep the flames from impinging on the residence.”

Hatfield said crews brought the fire under control in approximately an hour, then undertook around two hours of mop-up.

“There was a lot of debris to sift through to get the hot spots out,” he said.

The fire did not spread to the residence, he said, but there was some damage to the house from radiant heat. The two detached garages were a total loss, he said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, Hatfield said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.