Crews from multiple agencies battle large shed fire in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah, April 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several agencies battled a large shed fire Tuesday evening near 4500 South and 4300 West in West Haven.

Crews from the Weber, Roy, Clinton, North Davis and South Ogden fire departments responded to the shed fire about 6:30 p.m., according to a post on the Weber Fire District Facebook page.

“Passersby noticed smoke and were able to notify homeowners,” the post states.

The shed was fully engulfed in flame, causing the roof to collapse and making it difficult to access, according to the Weber Fire District. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.