Crews from multiple agencies called to scene of Riverton fire

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-

RIVERTON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies fought a fire in Riverton on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 1:20 p.m. Agencies responding included the Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan Fire Department, and crews from Riverton, Draper and Bluffdale.

The fire was in a large, unoccupied detached shed.

“After destroying valuable family keepsakes, our hearts are with those affected,” a tweet from Unified Fire says.

“No injuries reported.”

