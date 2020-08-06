Crews from multiple agencies called to scene of Riverton fire

Today around 1:20 PM @FireAuthority @drapercity @SouthJordanFire & @bluffdalecity fire crews assisted in fighting a large unoccupied detached shed fire in @RivertonUtahGov. After destroying valuable family keepsakes, our hearts are with those affected. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u6pZNJbwcO — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) August 6, 2020

RIVERTON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple agencies fought a fire in Riverton on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 1:20 p.m. Agencies responding included the Unified Fire Authority, South Jordan Fire Department, and crews from Riverton, Draper and Bluffdale.

The fire was in a large, unoccupied detached shed.

“After destroying valuable family keepsakes, our hearts are with those affected,” a tweet from Unified Fire says.

“No injuries reported.”