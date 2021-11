SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple fire agencies responded to a structure fire in Spanish Fork Wednesday night.

Dispatch was alerted to the fire, at 195 E. 1600 North, the Mountain Country Foods manufacturing building, just before 7 p.m.

Four employees who were inside escaped safely, according to reports from the scene. It is believed the fire may have started in an oven used to make dog treats.

The large fire was easily visible from Interstate 15.