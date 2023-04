HERRIMAN, Utah, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority firefighters responded to a Herriman structure fire late Saturday morning.

Officials were called in at about 11:35 a.m., and responded to the area of 14402 S Firgrove Way in Herriman.

“Initial fire started in garage and extended into the attic space,” a UFA social media post says.

“Crews knocked it down with Bluffdale and South Jordan support. No injuries, cause under investigation.”