Crews from several agencies fight blaze at South Salt Lake recycling facility

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six area agencies responded to a fire at Rocky Mountain Recycling on Saturday.

“The fire was outside of the building,” South Salt Lake Fire Chief Terry Addison said. “Recyclable materials were burning — about 50 feet by 100 feet, and very deep-seated.”

The materials were in one area of the facility at 3124 S. 900 West, and were bundled closely together. Heavy equipment was brought in to break up and separate the burning recyclables so crews could more easily extinguish the flames.

Still, it was an arduous process, and crews were still on scene hours after the 7:30 p.m. start of the fire.

“We’ll be here for awhile,” Addison told Gephardt Daily at 10:30 p.m., “and 900 West will probably be closed for a few more hours.”

Crews from South Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, Unified Fire, West Valley City, Murray, and West Jordan worked together to get the fire under control.

Addison said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.