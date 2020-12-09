Crews get quick control over deck fire at Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Ogden and South Ogden fire departments and Weber Fire District responded to a house fire at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday and had everything under control within minutes.

Ogden Deputy Chief Shelby Willis said the fire started on the rear deck of the three-story home in the area of 3300 South and Baker Drive.

Crews had the fire contained to the deck and under control within about six minutes, Willis told Gephardt Daily.

All of the occupants safely evacuated, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Willis said smoke made its way throughout the house, and crews were still ventilating the home and checking for any hot spots an hour after the fire was extinguished. It wasn’t known if the family would be displaced overnight.

Willis said the fire definitely started outside and the cause is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $50,000 at this time.

Twenty firefighters from Ogden City, Weber Fire District and South Ogden fire departments responded with two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, one ambulance and the battalion chief.