Crews keep fire that damaged Layton home from spreading to neighbors

LAYTON, Utah, Feb. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured in a fire that caused significant damage to a Layton home Saturday.

“Crews arrived to find the home heavily involved in fire,” the Layton City Fire Department stated on social media Sunday. “The crews made a quick attack on the fire and kept it from spreading to adjacent structures. The home sustained significant damage.”

The Kaysville Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the post says.