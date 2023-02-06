Crews knock down $100K house fire in Veyo

VEYO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a Veyo house fire at 2:10 a.m. Monday and found smoke coming from the side and roof of the structure.

“Engine 131 commenced an aggressive interior attack to stop forward progress of the fire,” says a statement issued by DVF&R.

“Due to issues with the structure’s electricity, there was a delay in fully extinguishing the fire; however, crews were ultimately successful and commenced with overhaul.”

The homeowner awoke to the slight smell of smoke, “and immediately evacuated all occupants and called 911,” the statement says.

“There were no injuries, and all occupants were able to evacuate the home safely,” it says. “The occupants were sleeping with their bedroom doors closed, which likely prevented more serious smoke inhalation issues.”

The department recommended the “Close Before You Doze” approach, which includes sleeping with bedroom doors closed to slow the spread of smoke in the event of a fire during the night.

“Installing and regularly testing smoke detectors in the living and sleeping areas of your home is also a critical measure to prevent the loss of life during a fire.”

Other organizations responding to the emergency were Diamond Valley Fire, Gunlock Fire, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue, St. George Fire Department and Veyo Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage to the property is estimated at $100,000.