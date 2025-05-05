Crews knock down car fire in Leeds

LEEDS, Utah, May 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a car fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m., a Hurricane Valley F&R news release says.

“Fire crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire approximately 2.5 miles up Oak Grove Road,” it says. “Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

“Fortunately, all occupants had safely exited the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.”

Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue photo

Firefighters “quickly went to work and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby vegetation,” the release says.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Brush 46, Engine 42, Medic 42, and Battalion 44 responded to the incident, along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”