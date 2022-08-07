Crews knock down house fire in Box Elder County

GARLAND, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Garland and Tremonton fire departments were called to the scene of a fire shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and found smoke coming out of the single family dwelling.

“Interior crews were able to make their way up the stairs where conditions showed thick black smoke and adequate amount of heat,” says a statement issued by the Garland Fire Department.

“While searching, crews were able to locate the seat of the fire in a bedroom. Fire was quickly extinguished and fire control was called. Ventilation was done to rid the residence of smoke and loss stop was obtained.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the statement says. The roadway, East Factory Street, was shut during emergency operations.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“On a side note, we’d like to remind everyone that when you see emergency vehicles working an active scene, please approach slowly and with caution, or find an alternate route,” the statement says.

It added that the distracted driver of a truck with a trailer traveling at moderate speed “did not notice the road was closed and had to be stopped by personnel before proceeding further more into the fire ground, slamming on their brakes, and potentially avoiding a collision with personnel and apparatuses.”

The GFD statement asked drivers to watch for emergency vehicles and take alternate routes.

“We can’t stress (enough) the importance of your safety and ours.”