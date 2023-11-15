Crews knock down Hurricane house fire; 14 people escape serious injury

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a structure fire just after midnight Tuesday morning, an initially detected light smoke rising from the front of the house, in the area of 2600 W. 550 North.

“After entering the garage and opening up the attic above the garage, crews located heavy fire in the attic,” says a statement from the agency.

“The fire was quickly extinguished and crews were able to contain the damage to the garage and attic space above the garage, there was only minor smoke damage inside of the home.”

The fire started near an exterior gas fireplace in the front courtyard of the residence, the statement says.

Photo Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue

“There were 14 people inside of the home who all made it out safely, one individual was seen by medical crews on scene for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.”

Hurricane City Police also responded to assist.