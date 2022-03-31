Crews knock down late-night fire behind Gateway Inn motel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of the Gateway Inn, a few blocks west of downtown Salt Lake City, were evacuated late Wednesday night due to smoke and flames.

Salt Lake City Fire responded to the scene, at 819 W. North Temple, just before midnight. Officials found the fire was actually in some nearby sheds.

Battalion Chief Ryan Mellor told Gephardt Daily at the scene the fire looked significant when crews arrived.

“The fire look pretty good when we got here,” he said. “It look like there’s some sheds behind the Gateway that caught on fire. We evacuated the Gateway, out of precaution, and we were able to keep the fire for extending into the Gateway.”

Firefighters got on the motel’s roof to make sure no sparks ignited. The fire was doused within just a few minutes, Mellor said.

No one was injured in the fire, he said, and before long, residents were allowed to return to their rooms.

Mellor said the cause of the shed fires remains under investigation.