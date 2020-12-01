Crews knock down residential blaze in Ogden that began in fireplace

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews knocked down a residential blaze in Ogden that began in a fireplace Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the area of 3200 Tyler Ave. at approximately 4 p.m., said a tweet from Ogden Fire Department.

“Ogden fire crews are mitigating a fireplace fire that is now in the walls of the residential structure,” said a follow-up tweet.

A third tweet said crews had the fire knocked down and were searching for additional hot spots.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.