Crews knock down residential fire in Salt Lake City’s Avenues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to a residential fire in the lower Avenues early on Tuesday.

The fire, at 273 N St., was reported at 5:57 a.m., SLCFD Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily.

“It started on the outside of the home and traveled up into the eaves,” Burton said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire quickly, Burton said. Residents had evacuated prior to the SLCFD’s arrival, and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

Burton said no damage estimate of fire cause were as of noon, and the investigation was ongoing.

The Avenues area of Salt Lake City features mostly older structures, many of them built closer together than on a standard city block. An online real estate site lists the residence as being built in 1904.

“There’s a lot of void spaces that can occur in older houses,” Burton said. “Our crews quickly identified those, and were able to contain and extinguish the fire.”