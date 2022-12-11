Crews make quick work of house fire in western Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire Sunday in western Washington County.

Crews responded about 11:40 a.m. to a fire at an undisclosed residence in Veyo, according to a Facebook post from Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue. Fire and smoke were visible from one side of the home when crews arrived.

“The fire was contained to a small portion of the residence and was knocked down within 10 minutes,” the post states.

No one was injured in the fire. Its cause remains under investigation, the post states.

The Veyo, Central, Brookside and Diamond Valley fire departments and Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue also responded to the fire, according to the Facebook post.

“DVFR reminds everyone to regularly test your smoke detectors and to never leave space heaters, wood-burning stoves, or fireplaces unattended,” the post states.