Crews on scene of 2-alarm fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Midvale Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the Chelsea Park Apartments at 7351 Catalpa St. at approximately 12:30 p.m., Unified Fire Authority spokesman Ryan Love told Gephardt Daily.

“Upon our arrival there was smoke showing, the scene was chaotic, there were people running, people evacuating, people hanging out windows,” Love said. “Both of our Midvale crews, 125 and 126, arrived on scene, 125 immediately went to throw ladders for potential rescues, there were two rescues, from windows. The other engine went on a fire attack, they parked where they could see the flames and they turned on what we call a deck gun on the top of their engine and they immediately expelled all the water in their engine, 750 gallons in that one unit.”

Crews were then able to go in and make further rescues without worrying about the spread of fire, Love said.

“All in all it took about 30 minutes for us to knock down the fire completely and evacuate the structure,” he added.

In total 34 units were evacuated and most sustained smoke damage, some fire damage also, and two sustained water damage.

He said a handful of units will be displaced overnight but most will be able to come back this evening.

Three people were transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Love said.

One cat passed away as a result of the fire, and multiple other animals were rescued, Love said. Animal control and Unified Police assisted at the scene, as well as Sandy and Murray Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.