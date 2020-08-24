Crews on scene of 2nd new wildfire start in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a second new wildfire start in Millard County Monday.

“A second and separate fire has started in the Gray Hill area called #GrayHill2Fire,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “The fire is currently 800 acres and was a lightning start. Located southwest of the #GrayHillFire.”

A previous tweet from Utah Fire Info said: “Last night firefighters responded to two lightning-caused starts near Gray Hills in Millard County. The two starts burned together into one fire named the #GrayHillFire. Estimated at 1,800 acres.”

No structures are threatened at this time, the tweet said.

A Type 3 team has been ordered to manage Gray Hill Fire.

