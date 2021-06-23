Crews on scene of brush fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a brush fire in Provo Wednesday afternoon.

“Crews are on scene of an accidental ignition of a brush fire that was started by sparks from a mower that hit a rock in the area of 400 N. River Park Drive,” said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue at 3:15 p.m.

Orem Fire Department is attacking the fire from the top of the hill and protecting homes along Palisades Drive in Orem, the tweet said.

“Please be careful this summer,” the tweet said. “This is an example of how significant Utah’s fire danger is, and will remain through these hot drought conditions.”

