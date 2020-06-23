Crews on scene of field fire near westbound I-215 South in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on scene of a field fire alongside westbound I-215 South in Midvale Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said the fire is in the area of mile post 9 at Union Park Avenue on the right shoulder.

Fire crews are on scene and delays are likely until approximately 5:15 p.m., the tweet said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

