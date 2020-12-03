Crews on scene of fuel leak in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a fuel leak in Provo Thursday afternoon.

“There is currently an emergency response for a fuel leak in the area of Cougar Boulevard and 300 West,” said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue at 4 p.m. “Crews are working with Intermountain Healthcare to determine the nature of the leak.”

The leak is just northeast of Utah Valley Hospital; drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.