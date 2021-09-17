Crews on scene of gas leak in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on scene of a gas leak in Murray Thursday afternoon.

“Murray Fire is on a gas leak at roughly 4400 S. 500 West,” said a tweet from Murray Fire Department at 4:45 p.m. “Dominion Crews are onsite fixing the leak, but traffic will be diverted if you’re heading north on 500 West at Century Drive. We suggest the public picks an alternative route rather than 500 West.”

Dominion Energy says the road is likely to reopen in three to four hours time “due to the complex dig to fix the gas line,” the tweet said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.