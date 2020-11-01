Crews on scene of new fire start east of Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start east of Springville Sunday afternoon.

“Resources are responding to the #NannyGoatFire located in Utah County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 4:10 p.m. “Estimated at 50-plus acres.”

It’s not clear at this early stage if any structures are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.