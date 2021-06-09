Crews on scene of new wildfire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Carbon County Tuesday afternoon.

“New Start: The #BearFire is located in Carbon County near Price Canyon off of Highway 6 near mile marker 228,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 5:30 p.m. “The fire is estimated at 60 acres and growing rapidly. “No threats, the cause is under investigation. Crews had to disengage due to fire behavior.”

Air resources are on their way, the tweet said.

The Bear Fire brings the total active wildfires burning in Utah currently to six.

