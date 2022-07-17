Crews on scene of new wildfire in Summit County’s Wanship

WANSHIP, Utah, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are on the scene of a Summit County fire in Wanship late Sunday afternoon.

“PCFD along with multiple agencies on scene of a structure fire and Wildland Fire in Wanship,” says a Facebook post from Park City Fire District.

The fire is delaying traffic on Interstate 80 near the site for about 5 minutes, according to a UDOT traffic alert, which predicts the problem will be cleared by about 6:30 p.m. Find updates here.

Utah Fire Info has not yet mentioned the newly named fire on its website or Twitter page. Details are not yet available on the size or cause of the fire.

Wanship is about 35 miles east northeast of Salt Lake City, and and 16 miles northeast of Park City. It has a population of 481, according to a 2020 census report.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.