Crews on scene of new wildfire southwest of St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire southwest of St. George Friday afternoon.

The fire, in the area of mile marker 25 on Interstate 15, is estimated at 948 acres and is zero percent contained, according to the Utah Fire Info website.

“Aerial and hand crew resources are working direct,” the website says.

The right lane of northbound I-15 is closed for firefighter safety, while the left lane is open for travel.

The cause of the fire, which does not yet have a name, is under investigation.

