Crews on scene of new wildfire start above Battle Creek Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start above Battle Creek Canyon Sunday.

A tweet from Pleasant Grove Fire Department at 1 p.m. said: “New fire burning above #BattleCreek Canyon and #GMountain. Units are on scene and more on the way. Please avoid the area.”

A tweet from Utah Fire Info said: “#BattleCreekFire, east Pleasant Grove, Battle Creek Canyon, 20 to 30 acres, grass brush. Resources, three engines, smoke jumpers, air tankers and one helicopter. Smoke is visible from Interstate 15 and Utah Valley. Do not report fire resources are either on scene or in route.”

No structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.