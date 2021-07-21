Crews on scene of new wildfire start in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Box Elder County Tuesday afternoon.

“New Start: The #BlackPineFire is burning in Box Elder County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 3 p.m. “Estimated 100-200 acres. Fire behavior is extreme and running. No structures threatened.”

The fire is burning near the Utah/Idaho border.

U.S. Highway 42 is closed in the area and drivers are being asked to take an alternate route.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.