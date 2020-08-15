Crews on scene of new wildfire start in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start in Summit County Saturday afternoon.

“The #ShingleCreekFire is burning near Norway Flats in Summit County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Latest estimated size is 25 acres. Several engines and a helicopter on scene.”

A follow-up tweet said: “Heber-Kamas north side of the Mirror Lake Highway mile marker 11, 20-30 acres, heavy timber, human caused, under investigation. Two seats, two heavy air tankers, three helicopters, six engines, one crew, three crews on order.”

Campers are being evacuated out of Norway Flat area.

