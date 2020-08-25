Crews on scene of new wildfire start in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Washington County Tuesday.

“Resources are suppressing the #ScrubFire located near Utah Hill,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Estimated at 500 acres, lightning-caused and no structures threatened.”

The tweet added: “Access into the fire is difficult.” One crew, one engine and air attack are assigned, and another crew is ordered.

