Crews on scene of new wildfire start near Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a new wildfire start near Fruitland Sunday.

“Resources responding to the #FruitlandChurchFire located in Duchesne County, south of U.S. Highway 40,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

A follow-up tweet at 2:30 p.m. said: “The #FruitlandChurchFire has been renamed the #6400Fire. Now estimated at 200 acres. The fire is moving east. One primary residence and two outbuildings destroyed, 24 other primary structures threatened.”

U.S. Highway 40 has been shut down while crews battle the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

