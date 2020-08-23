Crews on scene of new wildfire west of Minersville

MINERSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on scene of a new wildfire start west of Minersville Sunday morning.

“NEW START: #BaboonFire 200acres, 0% containment, lightning caused, no structures threatened,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 10:20 a.m. “Air Attack coordinating six air tankers, engines on the ground.”

The fire is burning in grass and brush, said a follow-up tweet. Additional firefighting resources are on the way.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.