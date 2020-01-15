Crews on scene of water main break in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Midvale Wednesday morning.

“Our Public Works team is working to repair a main line water break at approximately 8000 South and State Street,” said a tweet from Midvale City at 9:30 a.m.

“Surrounding areas may be without water or have low water pressure,” the tweet said. “We do not have a time frame as to when water will be turned back on. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

A tweet from Canyons School District said: “School has been cancelled for the day at Midvale Middle and Midvale and Copperview Elementary. A city water pipe break has left the schools without drinking water or access to restrooms. Parents are now being notified via our emergency communication systems.”

“Midvale Middle School students may walk or ride the bus home. Midvale and Copperview Elementary students need to be checked out by parents, guardians, approved adults or secondary school-aged siblings. Bottled water, portable toilets sent to schools as an emergency measure.”

For more information from Canyons School District on the school closures click here.

