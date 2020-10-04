Crews on scene of wildfire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are battling a wildfire in Washington County.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info Saturday just before 3 p.m. said resources were responding the Lava Ridge Fire northeast of Ivins.

“It is estimated at 60 acres and is moving north,” the tweet said. “No structures are threatened, power lines and a power substation are threatened.”

By Saturday evening, the fire had grown to 125 acres and was 20% contained.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

