Crews prevent hay fire from spreading to structures in west Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 20024 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from several agencies successfully prevented a fire burning in two large haystacks from spreading to nearby structures Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded about 2:45 p.m. to a grass fire that was threatening several structures near 1800 North and 5900 West.

“Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames involving two large haystacks in a field, which were spreading quickly and endangering three nearby structures,” the Weber Fire District stated on social media.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies, they successfully protected the structures and contained the fire to the haystacks. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries,” the post says.

Responding agencies included the Weber and North View fire districts; Ogden City, Roy City, Riverdale and South Ogden fire departments; and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.