Crews pulled off US-6 due to speeding drivers, Utah Fire Info says

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bear Fire is affecting U.S. Highway 6 in both directions Friday evening, but fire crews have been taken off the road because of some drivers’ bad behavior, according to Utah Fire Info.

Utah Department of Transportation tweeted at 6:55 p.m. that US-6 between Emma Park Road and the US-191 Junction is affected, and traffic is being escorted by pilot cars.

It was anticipated that the roadway would be cleared by midnight, UDOT tweeted.

According to Utah Fire Info at about 8:15 p.m., “The Good: Crews had success creating solid anchor points along US-6 to start direct attack on the fire.

“The Bad: Crews were pulled off US-6 tonight due to reports of drivers speeding, passing illegally.”

Drivers need to keep in mind that caution is needed for everyone’s safety. Rock falls continue to take place. Pilot cars should be followed and drivers should pay attention to the road, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

