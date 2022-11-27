Crews put out suspicious trash can fire in Mountain Green, electrical fire in own engine

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious trash can fire was just the start of an eventful evening for Mountain Green firefighters Friday.

Fire crews responded about 7:20 p.m. to reports of a trash can fire next to a home near Park Meadow Road and Harvard Drive in The Cottonwoods at Mountain Green, according to a Facebook post Saturday from the Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“The neighbors quickly moved the burning trash can away from the home, and into the vacant lot next door,” the post states. “Responding Mountain Green volunteer firefighters rapidly extinguished the melted trash can.”

Neighbors told fire crews they heard a “car noise, then a ‘bang’ like fireworks,” the post states. “When their son looked out, he saw the fire and alerted his parents.”

Fire officials say a similar trash can fire “suspiciously” occurred at the same address over Thanksgiving weekend last year. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the suspicious circumstances, the post states.

The Mountain Green Fire Marshal is investigating, according to the Facebook post.

After putting out the trash can fire and returning to their firetruck, firefighters discovered smoke in the cab of the engine due to a “small electrical fire,” the post states.

The fire was burning insulation on a wire that led to an unused onboard battery charger that years ago had been removed from the truck, fire officials said.

“Quick action by Lieutenant Tyler Nielsen and Firefighter 2’s Doug Dingman, Amberlee Whitemyer and Corey Caple saved the day,” the post states. “They quickly removed the access panel and the main mobile radio and extinguished the fire, saving your fire engine from further damage. Kudos to our folks for great situational awareness.”

The post also encourages Mountain Green residents to keep trash cans a safe distance from homes. Fire officials also say warm fireplace ashes, smoking materials or other potential ignition sources never should be put into trash cans.