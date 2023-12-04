Crews quickly extinguish fire in Spanish Fork outbuilding

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in an outbuilding Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded about 10:55 a.m. to an outbuilding fire near 7000 South and 4000 West, Spanish Fork city officials said.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the outbuilding, which was not attached to any other structures. Crews were able to control the fire within 11 minutes of arrival and contain the damage to the outbuilding, fire officials said.

Damage to the outbuilding is estimated at $4,000. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Utah County Fire Marshal’s Office.

No injuries were reported.