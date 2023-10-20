Crews quickly extinguish South Salt Lake house fire; no injuries reported

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured in a house fire in South Salt Lake on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responded at 12:06 p.m. to the area of 3100 South and 300 East, where a house was on fire, South Salt Lake police said in a news release.

“The resident and his guest, along with a dog and cat, evacuated the residence safely,” the release says.

South Salt Lake, West Jordan and Unified fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.