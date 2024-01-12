Crews quickly extinguish vehicle fire on I-15 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — No injuries were reported after an SUV caught fire Friday morning on Interstate 15 in southern Utah.

Crews responded a little after 7 p.m. to reports of a vehicle on fire on northbound I-15 near Pintura, the Hurricane Valley Fire District stated on social media.

Crews arrived to find active flames in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and quickly extinguished the fire.

The occupants were out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported, the post says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.