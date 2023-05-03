Crews remain at Weber River to search for woman missing since Monday

UINTAH, Utah, May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A day after the search began, there’s no news on a woman believed swept away Monday afternoon by the Weber River.

“Nothing has changed,” Deputy Paul Babinsky, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. “They’ve been out there all day, since.”

Babinsky said crews will probably remain on the river “until we find something. If not, we’ll probably be out there until nightfall.”

There’s no word yet on search plans for Wednesday.

The search began Monday, shortly after multiple people called dispatch within about five minutes, reporting a woman in the water, screaming. The calls came in a sequence, with later calls coming from further downstream.

A dozen or more agencies showed up Monday night to patrol the river and search the runoff-swollen Weber River for the woman, believed to be in her 20s.

Weber Fire District Deputy Assistant Chief David Reed told reporters at the scene Monday that emergency responders from multiple cities were searching for the woman, and drones with infrared technology were being used.

“It’s not easy to quit,” Reed said, describing the river as “cold, fast and dangerous.”