Crews repair ‘large power outage’ in Provo Wednesday afternoon

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Repair crews were called into action in Utah County Wednesday afternoon after a “large power outage” hit parts of Provo.

“We have a large power outage on the southeast bench,” said a tweet from Provo Power at 3:30 p.m. “We have crews and engineers working the outage.

Numerous traffic lights were knocked out of commission and motorists were urged to “treat affected intersections as four-way stops,” by a Provo PD tweet.

A large number of outages were clustered along South University Avenue while there were others reported to the benches east of South State Street.

Less than 10 minutes after the outage the electricity was restored.

Provo Power sent out a tweet saying the cause was a component which “blew in the substation, causing the widespread outage.”