Crews repair water main break in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews repaired a broken water main in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

“Private contractor at 300 N. 300 West broke a water main today,” said a tweet from the SLC Department of Public Utilities at 4:10 p.m. “Residents report brown water coming from taps.”

Residents are asked to run cold water from their taps for 15 minutes, preferably from a bathtub faucet, till water runs clear, to flush the pipes.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.