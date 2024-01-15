Crews rescue 100+ motorists stuck in snow near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — More than 100 vehicles either slid off the road or became stuck in a 3-mile stretch of U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir during a snowstorm Friday night.

Rescue crews responded about 9:35 p.m. Friday to assist the Utah Highway Patrol with slide-offs and stuck or stopped traffic on U.S. 40 in the Strawberry Valley, Wasatch County Search and Rescue stated on social media Sunday.

“High winds and heavy snow had brought traffic to a stop. Over 100 vehicles were involved. All were stuck in some way with many slideoffs. The only method of travel that worked was via Snowmobile or Tracked UTV,” the post says.

In all, crews spent about six hours assisting stranded motorists and getting them back on the road. Search and rescue crews from Summit and Uintah counties also responded to assist.

“Thank you to all the agencies that had people on the mountain helping on a crazy weather night,” the post says.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Wasatch Fire District and Utah Division of State Parks also assisted, along with several tow truck and snowplow drivers.